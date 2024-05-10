I Saw The TV Glow, the new movie from We’re All Going To The World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun, is an indie music extravaganza. The cast includes Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan (and Fred Durst). As with Schoenbrun’s last movie, the score is by Alex G. And the soundtrack, out now, is full of noteworthy names.

We’ve already posted tracks including Yeule’s cover of Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” Florist’s “Riding Around In The Dark,” and Caroline Polachek’s “Starburned And Unkissed.” The album also has songs from Sloppy Jane with Phoebe Bridgers, Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, Bartees Strange, Maria BC, King Woman (twice), Jay Som, L’Rain, the Weather Station, Drab Majesty, Proper, and Sadurn. That list encompasses a fairly wide range of sounds, but the tracklist definitely errs on the eerie side, in keeping with the movie’s subject matter.

Stream the full soundtrack below, and look out for more I Saw The TV Glow content here at Stereogum later today.

Both I Saw The TV Glow and its soundtrack are out now via A24.