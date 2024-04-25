Two years ago, the soft and incisive Brooklyn indie-folk band Florist released a really good self-titled album. Now, they’re part of the soundtrack for I Saw The TV Glow, the new indie horror film from We’re All Going To The World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun. Fred Durst and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan both act in the movie, and it’s got a score from Alex G, as well as a soundtrack album full of indie rock heavyweights. We’ve already posted Yeule’s cover of the Broken Social Scene classic “Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl,” and now Florist have shared their contribution.

“Riding Around In The Dark,” the new Florist song, was written specifically for I Saw The TV Glow. It’s a hushed, delicate reverie full of muted keyboards and lightly strummed acoustic guitars. Florist leader Emily Sprague sounds like she’s singing a lullaby, but she’s really saying, “It’s the end of the world, and we’re driving around.” Here’s how Sprague describes it in a press release:

Reading the script for I Saw The TV Glow immediately took me back to my own teenage years — growing up in a small town, never feeling like I belonged, and being obsessed with the liminal spaces between fiction and reality. I used to drive around at night and soak in these coming-of-age emotional tidal waves, dreaming about the world beyond my doorstep while simultaneously feeling a sense of ominous darkness. I wanted to try capturing that feeling in our song for the film. In many ways, it defines what being young meant to me, believing that the world is ending but somehow still living in it.

Listen below.

I Saw The TV Glow – The Original Soundtrack is out 5/10 on A24 Music. The movie is in theaters 5/3.