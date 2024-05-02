Caroline Polachek – “Starburned And Unkissed”

By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, A24 announced the soundtrack to Jane Schoenbrun’s new film I Saw The TV Glow. It features Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), Drab Majesty, King Woman, Yeule, Florist, and more, plus a score by Alex G. Today, Caroline Polachek is sharing her track for the movie, “Starburned And Unkissed,” which she co-produced with A. G. Cook.

I Saw The TV Glow is the follow-up to We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, which was also scored by Alex G. That score is coming out May 16, a day before the film hits theaters nationwide.

The I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack will be out digitally on May 10 and the vinyl will have an exclusive cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” by Snail Mail, whose Lindsey Jordan appears in the film and has a special connection to the song:

Hear “Starburned And Unkissed” below.

