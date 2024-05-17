Two days ago, Wales’ much loved, anxiously ecstatic emo/indie-pop combo Los Campesinos! announced their first album in seven years, All Hell. With the announcement, they shared lead single “Feast Of Tongues,” which rules. Today they’ve shocked the world by releasing a second single from the new LP just 48 hours later.

Whereas “Feast Of Tongues” skewed more to the epic indie rock side of the group’s sound, today’s new track “A Psychic Wound” is more of a straight-ahead rocker that backs up their branding as “the UK’s first & only emo band.” It finds Gareth David unpacking Catholic guilt in especially strightly packaging, with a soaring chorus, hard-crashing drums, and even some light guitar soloing. Below, watch director James Hankins’ video for the track, filmed at a Los Campesinos! concert — presumably the one in London where they debuted the song three months ago.

All Hell is out 7/19 on the band’s own Heart Swells label.