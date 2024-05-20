A few months ago, Vince Staples starred in the first season of The Vince Staples Show, an absurdist Netflix series that’s loosely based on his life. But Staples isn’t taking his focus off of music. Today, Staples has announced plans to release a new album, Dark Times, that’ll be out in just a few days. He’s also shared its reflective first single.

Vince Staples recorded his follow-up to 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart over a seven-month stretch in North Hollywood. Like his past few albums, this one appears to be relatively compact and self-contained, with no guests mentioned on the tracklist. In a press release, Staples calls the album “a personal achievement.” He also says, “It’s me mastering some things I’ve tried before that I wasn’t great at in the beginning. It’s a testament to musical growth, song structure — all the good stuff.”

On the warm and inward-looking lead single “Shame On The Devil,” Staples talks about the distancing effects that come along with fame and tries to get someone not to leave him. The song has a hazy beat; one of the four producers credited is Michael Uzowuru, a Frank Ocean/SZA collaborator who’s done a lot of work with Staples in the past. The song is three and a half minutes long, but it’s also got a 50-second visual teaser that features a very sweaty Staples. Below, check out the song, the video, and the Dark Times tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Close Your Eyes And Swing”

02 “Black & Blue”

03 “Government Cheese”

04 “Children’s Song”

05 “Shame On The Devil”

06 “Étouffée”

07 “Liars”

08 “Justin”

09 “Radio”

10 “Nothing Matters”

11 “Little Homies”

12 “Freeman”

13 “Why Won’t The Sun Come Out?”

Dark Times is out 5/24 on Blacksmith/Def Jam.