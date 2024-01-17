Vince Staples Shares Trailer For His New Netflix Show

News January 17, 2024 10:33 AM By Chris DeVille

In September 2022, we got word that Vince Staples would star in a Netflix sitcom loosely based on his life. That show is finally coming out, and as of today it has a trailer.

In The Vince Staples Show, premiering Feb. 15, Staples does indeed play himself. There appears to be a lot of action mixed in with the comedy: I note an on-foot chase, a gunshot, a beatdown at the hands of a mascot, and a bank robbery in which the culprit stops to chastise the other hostages for not knowing who Vince Staples is. Also, Rick Ross offers Staples some lemon pepper chicken. Watch the trailer below.

The Vince Staples Show premieres 2/15 on Netflix.

