Black Dresses, the noise-pop collaboration between Devi McCallion and Ada Rook, haven’t put out a new album in two years, since 2022’s Forget Your Own Face. Individually, McCallion and Rook have kept busy with side projects and one-offs of their own, but they’ve teamed back up for a new album called LAUGHINGFISH, which dropped over the weekend.

In a tweet, it’s described as their “final album.” In a separate tweet, Ada Rook wrote: “this is the last one. thank you everyone for all the support you’ve shown this music over the years. it means more to me than i can say. take care of yourselves out there.” Black Dresses previously broke up but continued putting out albums anyway.

It’s 22 tracks and has over an hour of new music on it, so there’s a lot to chew on. Check it out alongside a video for single “BAD VEGGIES” below.

<a href="https://blackdresses.bandcamp.com/album/laughingfish">LAUGHINGFISH by Black Dresses</a>

this is the last one. thank you everyone for all the support you've shown this music over the years. it means more to me than i can say. take care of yourselves out there. https://t.co/dXOg2bYOsB — Ada Rook (promo only/run by mgmt) 🔞 (@AdaRook666) May 20, 2024

LAUGHINGFISH is out now via Blacksquares Media.