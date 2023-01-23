We know Ada Rook for being half of the great and mysterious Canadian duo Black Dresses, who are apparently still broken up even though they released the album Forget Your Own Face last year. That’s two full-length albums since Black Dresses announced their breakup in 2020, so who knows. Rook also released her solo LP 2,020 Knives in 2020, and she’s appeared on a few Backxwash tracks. Now, Rook is one half of another duo, and they’ve just dropped a wild debut album on is.

The new band Angel Electronics is the duo of Ada Rook and Ash Nerve, an LA-based musician and producer who’s a member of the Oracle, a production group that worked on Rook’s 2,020 Knives album. In Angel Electronics, Ash Nerve is the lead singer, though both Nerve and Rook contribute vocals and production. But the real news with Angel Electronics’ debut album Ultra Paradise isn’t the names of the people involved; it’s the freaky and disorienting sound of the thing.

Talking to Bandcamp, the members of Angel Electronics describe their sound as “brutal euphoria wave.” Basically, they take a frantic, synthesized take on harsh, juddering metalcore, and they combine that with the sweetest, catchiest forms of bubblegum pop. Some moments on Ultra Paradise remind me of 100 gecs, and others remind me of Andrew WK. It’s sensory-overload music, music that captures a certain giddy confusion. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://angelelectronics.bandcamp.com/album/ultra-paradise">ULTRA PARADISE by Angel Electronics</a>

The self-released Ultra Paradise is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.