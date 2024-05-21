Earlier this year, Marina Allen announced her third album Eight Pointed Star. So far we’ve heard “Red Cloud” and “Swinging Doors,” and the indie singer-songwriter is back today with “Deep Fake” and a music video that uses deepfake technology to transpose her face onto other people.

“‘Deep Fake’ felt like a little revelation,” Allen said in a statement. She continued:

It spun from this writing workshop I took, led by Chris Weisman. I took guitar lessons from him when I was 20. He has all these tools for songwriting, and “Deep Fake” came out of a prompt. I can’t even remember what the prompt was. It’s sort of two different songs that I just put together. I wanted the first part to feel really personal, like talking to someone you love. It’s also about naming all of these very complicated things that make up our culture. Recognizing them as a reality. But to confront them and see it as sacred.

“The video superimposes Marina’s face onto the faces of myriad women via sourced archival footage — AKA ‘Deep Fake,'” music video director Callie Hernandez added. “The latter half of the video was shot on a glitchy DV camera, which was intentionally used to further blur the line between reality and fiction; real and unreal.”

Watch the video below.

Eight Pointed Star is out 6/7 on Fire Records.