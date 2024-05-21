Watch Jessica Lea Mayfield Join Wednesday For “Seein* Starz” In LA

News May 20, 2024 9:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Wednesday welcomed Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood on stage for a Neil Young cover while stopping in Athens on their tour. On Friday, the indie rock band (who released the best album of 2023) played the Bellwether in Los Angeles and were joined by Jessica Lea Mayfield for a performance of “Seein* Starz.”

Bandleader Karly Hartzman introduced Mayfield, saying, “If you don’t fucking know her music for some reason, listen to Make My Head Sing… or any of the albums since or before then, they’ll all change your life.”

“Sang the first song I learned to play on guitar with the person who wrote it in LA the other night,” Hartzman added on Instagram. “Thank u for a big ass full circle moment @jessicaleamayfield.”

Mayfield’s most recent album was 2017’s Sorry Is Gone. “Seein* Starz” comes from her 2014 LP Make My Head Sing…. Watch their performance of it below.

 

