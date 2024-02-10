Watch Wednesday & Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood Cover Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World”

Wednesday have been having fun on their tour. Members of the Asheville band have been joining openers Hotline TNT during their performance, and the two groups covered each other’s songs for a cassette. At Athens’ 40 Watt on Friday, Wednesday welcomed Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood on stage for a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

Drive-By Truckers are a massive influence for Wednesday; on Rat Saw God‘s “Bath County,” Karly Hartzman sings: “On the way home, play Drive-By Truckers songs real loud.” In our interview with guitarist MJ Lenderman last year, he told us, “Drive-By Truckers, I’d go see them with my dad in high school, and that live show’s kind of a life-changing experience for me.”

Watch footage below.