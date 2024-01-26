Wednesday Members Perform With Hotline TNT In DC, Bands Cover Each Other On New Tour Tape

Wednesday and Hotline TNT both put out great records last year and now they’re on a tour together. On Tuesday night at DC’s 9:30 Club, members of Wednesday joined Hotline TNT on stage for some songs.

On the tour Hotline TNT have been covering Smashing Pumpkins’ “Quiet”; Lenderman joined them for that on Tuesday. They’ve also been bringing out Karly Hartzman on “Had 2 Try,” which Wednesday tackled on their 2022 covers album.

A tape of the bands covering each other is available at shows. Wednesday covers Hotline TNT’s “Had 2 Try”; Hotline TNT covers Wednesday’s “Chosen To Deserve.” Watch footage from the shows below.