Wednesday Members Perform With Hotline TNT In DC, Bands Cover Each Other On New Tour Tape

News January 25, 2024 10:42 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Wednesday and Hotline TNT both put out great records last year and now they’re on a tour together. On Tuesday night at DC’s 9:30 Club, members of Wednesday joined Hotline TNT on stage for some songs.

On the tour Hotline TNT have been covering Smashing Pumpkins’ “Quiet”; Lenderman joined them for that on Tuesday. They’ve also been bringing out Karly Hartzman on “Had 2 Try,” which Wednesday tackled on their 2022 covers album.

A tape of the bands covering each other is available at shows. Wednesday covers Hotline TNT’s “Had 2 Try”; Hotline TNT covers Wednesday’s “Chosen To Deserve.” Watch footage from the shows below.

