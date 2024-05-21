Last month, Jamie xx released a new single, “Baddy On The Floor,” the second track we’ve gotten from him this year following “It’s So Good” in January. In an interview that came out around the same time, Jamie xx said that he was wrapping up work on a new album, a follow-up to 2015’s In Colour that’s expected out later this year.

A couple nights ago, Jamie xx kicked off a new 10-show residency called The Floor at the London club Venue MOT. “For years I’ve been dreaming of opening my own club in London,” he shared in a statement announcing the residency. “A place that represents my experiences in the best of London’s underground club scene; the intimacy, the community, the curation, the sound… This month, I get to make that dream a reality.”

Last night during his set, Jamie xx was joined by John Glacier to perform a new track called “Dafodil.” The song samples J.J. Barnes’ “Just Make Believe” and was first teased in 2020 in an NTS mix. Check out some video of it below.