Recently, we learned that all three members of the xx are back in the studio together, working on their first album in many years. But resident production mastermind Jamie xx works on his own schedule, and he’ll apparently drop a solo single whenever the spirit moves him. That doesn’t happen often. Today, Jamie xx releases a new one-off — his first since the 2022 singles “Kill Dem” and “Let’s Do It Again.”

It’s been nearly nine years since Jamie xx released In Colour, his one solo album, and he’s not in any rush to follow it. Recently, Jamie xx has toured with LCD Soundsystem and done production work for his xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy. Today, he drops “It’s So Good,” a mesmerizing new track that serves as the soundtrack for the new Coco Chanel Crush ad campaign.

“It’s So Good” does not sound like a paycheck job. Instead, it sounds like Jamie xx deep in his zone, building hypnotic synth-riffs around samples. This one starts as an atmospheric burble before building into an anthemic house jam. Listen below.

“It’s So Good” is out now on Young. Me might not have a new Jamie xx album, but you could make a hell of a playlist from the tracks that he’s dropped since In Colour came out.