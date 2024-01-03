The xx Are Back In The Studio

When the xx took five years between their second and third albums, it seemed like a long layoff. But it’s been seven years since I See You, the influential indie-pop band’s latest LP. In the interim, all three members have pursued solo careers, including the recent solo debuts from Romy and Oliver Sim and some standalone singles from Jamie xx (who also hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s In Colour, damn). Fortunately for xx heads, it looks like the trio is hard at work on a new album.

In a new interview with NME, Romy gives an update on the xx’s progress toward a fourth LP. “It’s quite different being back in the studio with the xx,” she says. “I think Oliver and Jamie and I have all tried new things and have learned a lot from the different projects, and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’ I think it’s wide open, and it feels exciting to sort of be starting again in a way.”

As to the sound of the new music, Romy says, “It’s still pretty early. I think you’ll still be able to tell it’s us. But I think we’re excited to move it on and keep it feeling fresh.” She added the following:

I think that, for me, I’m excited to pick up the guitar again and embrace that sound, but do something in a new way. I think I want to keep evolving though. I think we all do. That’s why I wanted to do this project, to learn and specifically to work with other people. To learn how they work. To come back to Oliver and Jamie and think, “Well, I learned this stuff from these other people, and we can bring that fresh energy into things.”

Might we expect this record in 2024? There’s no word on that yet, but presumably a lot can happen in 363 days.