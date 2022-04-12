Jamie xx – “LET’S DO IT AGAIN”

Over the past couple years, the xx’s Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim have both released solo material — Sim just released a new song, “Fruit,” last week. Jamie xx, who was the first xx member to break out on their own with 2015’s In Colour, hasn’t been nearly so active as of late, though in 2020 he released the one-off single “Idontknow.” Today, he’s back with his first new single since then, a euphoric dance track called “LET’S DO IT AGAIN.”

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” Jamie said in a statement. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!” He’s scheduled to play quite a bit over the rest of the year — check out those dates here. Here’s the single edit:

And here’s the longer mix:

“LET’S DO IT AGAIN” is out now.