Jamie xx – “KILL DEM”
New Jamie xx heat incoming! “KILL DEM” is Jamie’s first new single since April’s “LET’S DO IT AGAIN,” and it goes as hard as Jamie xx tracks are wont to do. The pulsing, rhythmically frenetic, Caribbean-tinged track was inspired by his experiences attending the Notting Hill Carnival as a teenager. It arrives ahead of a handful of US live dates this month, with some international dates to follow over the fall and winter. Hear “KILL DEM” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/22/22 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/23/22 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/24/22 San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
09/30/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/29/22 Tokyo, Japan @ Tonal
11/04/22 Turin, Italy @ Club 2 Club
11/19/22 Mexico City, Mexico @ Festival Corona Capital
12/30/22 New South Wales, Australia @ Lost Paradise
01/07/23 Fremantle, Australia @ Falls Festival