Jamie xx – “KILL DEM”

New Music September 20, 2022 1:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Jamie xx – “KILL DEM”

New Music September 20, 2022 1:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

New Jamie xx heat incoming! “KILL DEM” is Jamie’s first new single since April’s “LET’S DO IT AGAIN,” and it goes as hard as Jamie xx tracks are wont to do. The pulsing, rhythmically frenetic, Caribbean-tinged track was inspired by his experiences attending the Notting Hill Carnival as a teenager. It arrives ahead of a handful of US live dates this month, with some international dates to follow over the fall and winter. Hear “KILL DEM” below.

TOUR DATES:
09/22/22 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/23/22 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/24/22 San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
09/30/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/29/22 Tokyo, Japan @ Tonal
11/04/22 Turin, Italy @ Club 2 Club
11/19/22 Mexico City, Mexico @ Festival Corona Capital
12/30/22 New South Wales, Australia @ Lost Paradise
01/07/23 Fremantle, Australia @ Falls Festival

Laura Coulson

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

2 days ago 0

Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears

4 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest