Jamie xx performed at Coachella on Sunday, and during his set he played a new song called “Baddy On The Floor,” a collaboration with the DJ and producer Honey Dijon, which he first started teasing back in 2021. That track has officially been released as a single today. It’s the second new single we’ve gotten from Jamie xx this year, following “It’s So Good,” which came out back in January and was one of our best songs of the week.

In a fresh interview with BBC Radio 1, Jamie xx said that he’s wrapping up work on a new album, which is expected out later this year. Jamie xx hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s In Colour.

Listen to “Baddy On The Floor” below.

“Baddy On The Floor” is out now via XL.