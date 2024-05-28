Last year, the xx’s Romy released her debut solo album Mid Air. Though the xx are back in the studio and Jamie xx has a new record on the way, Romy is still doing stuff on her own. During some shows this spring, she’s been playing a new song that utilizes the chorus from Donna Lewis’ ’90s hit “I Love You Always Forever.” Today, she’s releasing a studio version of “Always Forever” as a single.

Romy made it with Fred Again.. and Joy Anonymous. “we are so grateful for you @donnalewismusic thank you so much for giving your blessing to sample your beautiful and iconic song “I love you always forever,” Romy wrote in an Instagram post. “we love the original so much and our version has been some years in the making so can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Watch a video for it below.

“Always Forever” is out now via Young.