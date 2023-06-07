Romy Madley Croft of the xx has spent the last few years releasing a collection of great dance-pop singles, beginning in 2020 with “Lifetime” and leading up to this April’s “Enjoy Your Life,” which featured a sample of Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Today, Romy has announced her debut solo album, Mid Air, coming September 8.

Produced by frequent collaborators Fred again.., Stuart Price, and Jamie xx, Mid Air features “Enjoy Your Life” and the previously released single “Strong.” In summation, Romy’s long-awaited debut comprises, as she puts it, “emotional music to dance to.”

In tandem with the album’s announcement, Romy is sharing its Fred again..-produced opener, “Loveher,” which a press release describes as “a declarative pop song about the intimacy of falling in love with a woman.” Romy adds: “Fred asked me, who could this be for? And I tentatively said… ‘maybe me?'”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Loveher”

02 “Weightless”

03 “The Sea”

04 “One Last Try”

05 “DMC”

06 “Strong” (Feat. Fred Again..)

07 “Twice”

08 “Did I”

09 “Mid Air” (Feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland)

10 “Enjoy Your Life”

11 “She’s On My Mind”

TOUR DATES:

06/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Off Sonar

06/26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/30 – Gelderland, Holland @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/13 – Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

07/21 – Cluj, Romania @ Electric Castle

07/23 – Mauberges, France @ Les Nuits Secretes

07/29 – Japan @ Fuji Rock

08/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Trädgården

08/07 – Ibiza @ Circoloco

08/25 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

08/28 – London, UK @ All Points East

Mid Air will be out 9/8 via Young. Pre-order it here.