The promising young British indie rockers English Teacher brought their tour supporting April’s debut album This Could Be Texas to the Manchester venue Gorilla on Friday. To mark the occasion, they covered a classic by local legends the Smiths. “Bigmouth Strikes Again” somehow did not crack our recent list of the Smiths’ 10 best songs, but it definitely went off when English Teacher brought it to the stage. At the same show, English Teacher covered LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down,” which has no local connection to Manchester but is a great song nonetheless. Watch both covers below.

This Could Be Texas is out now via Island. Deftones recently resurrected their Smiths cover at Coachella. Are we entering a new phase of Smiths revivalism (not that they ever really go away as a totem of melodramatic guitar-pop)?