Earlier this month, Martha Skye Murphy announced her debut full-length, Um, which will be out in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Need” and “Pick Yourself Up” from it, and today the Best New Band alum is sharing another single, “IRL.” Murphy said: “IRL is about longing to be somewhere else, a digital space maybe, and not being allowed to drive a car while in LA.” Check it out below.

Um is out 6/14 via AD 93.