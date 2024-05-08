Martha Skye Murphy has been around for a while now — the UK musician was on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list — though she’s stuck to EPs and one-offs thus far. But today Murphy is announcing her debut full-length, Um, which will be out next month. “Need,” the Roy Montgomery-featuring single that came out in March, is on it, and she’s sharing another new track, “Pick Yourself Up.”

“I wanted the album to feel like this constant tension between being in a very intimate domestic space, and then propelled into a far stranger environment that is difficult to situate,” Murphy shared in a statement. “I want people to feel disoriented, erotically charged by the intimacy of a bedroom, then catapulted into a desert.”

Listen to “Pick Yourself Up” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “First Day”

02 “Need” (Feat. Roy Montgomery)

03 “Pick Yourself Up”

04 “Theme Parks”

05 “Spray Can”

06 “Call Me Back”

07 “Kind”

08 “The Words”

09 “Dust Yourself Off”

10 “IRL”

11 “Forgive” (Feat. Claire Rousay)

Um is out 6/14 via AD 93.