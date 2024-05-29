Maia Friedman & Anand Wilder – “Love Is A Place” (Metric Cover)

Maia Friedman & Anand Wilder – “Love Is A Place” (Metric Cover)

New Music May 29, 2024 9:59 AM By James Rettig

The Canadian label Last Gang Records is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and, in their own words, they’re “opening up the vault.” They’re also getting artists to cover songs from significant albums in their discography. One of their first releases was Metric’s Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, and they’ve recruited Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, who put out a solo album on Last Gang in 2022) and Anand Wilder to cover “Love Is A Place,” that album’s simmering closing track. Check it out below.

