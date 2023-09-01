Metric were informed by the expansive, inclusionary quality of Broken Social Scene, a project that both Haines and Shaw were involved in — especially around the time of their breakthrough You Forgot It In People, which came out about a year before Old World Underground. But Metric were also more populist in intention. They wanted to make aggressively catchy songs that had something to say. The sound of Old World Underground is mostly mangled, energetic synth-punk. Haines attributed much of the the album’s sonic direction to its producer Michael Andrews, who had recently mined the ’80s for inspiration for the Donnie Darko soundtrack. The result is brash, raw, and provocative — songs with serrated guitars and a locked-in rhythm section that’s offset by Haines’ spiky-sweet delivery, which sounds as intimidating as it does approachable.

A seething frustration courses through their debut album, with songs that explicitly address how hard it can be to maintain your dignity in an industry that encourages you to give up what you believe in for success. That’s expressed on songs like “Dead Disco,” where they turn their retro fascination into a hook about the unoriginality of some of their peers: “All we get is dead disco, dead funk, dead rock and roll, remodel/ Everything has been done!” And on “The List,” which comes for loser A&R guys (“All dressed down to catch a whiff of the buzz/ Smells like the death of the last great cause”) and ends with an feverish plea: “Calling from the next hotel, can you put me on the list?”

Their grievances with the scene weren’t the only subjects fueling Metric at the time. Old World is also a reflection of the fractured political climate of the time, written and recorded in the years following 9/11 and in the lead-up to the Iraq war. Haines is deeply sardonic about the contemporary state of politics. Album opener “IOU” is damning in its portrayal of the war: “Every 10-year-old enemy soldier/ Thinks falling bombs are shooting stars sometimes/ But she doesn’t make wishes on them.” On “Succexy,” Haines rides an infectious groove to blunt and prescient ends: “All we do is talk, sit, switch screens/ As the homeland plans enemies.” They saw the darkness on the horizon: Traditional lines of communication were breaking down. Interpersonal relationships were being replaced by snaking cables. Everything was becoming more connected and everyone was becoming less unique. The lovesick “Combat Baby” sneaks in a dig at how progressive politics in the early ’00s had nothing on the radicals of past generations: “Every mighty, mild ’70s child beats me,” Haines sings, bemoaning a bygone time.

These songs have a narrative sweep, and Haines is a top-notch lyricist. The daughter of a poet, it’s clear that Haines grew up with an appreciation for the written word. Take the bratty “Wet Blanket,” where Haines turns her ire on a lecherous hanger-on:

Falling for the creep, the body leech, here he comes

Vicious hypnosis, clenched fist saying it’s wrong

To want more than a folk song

Underneath the shaker knit, he’s a brick wall

She keep falling for the trick, vegetarian sing-along

Give a little kick with your fine thigh-high

Haines delivers her tangled-up poetry with a punchiness that makes full use of her star wattage, still nascent but developing quickly. And some of the most affecting moments on Old World Underground are also the most understated, like the lovely blooping “Calculation Theme,” which harkens back to an age long past: “I wish we were farmers/ I wish we knew how to grow sweet potatoes and milk cows/ I wish we were lovers/ But it’s for the best.” Or the slinking “On A Slow Night,” about a friend swallowed up by the fashion world: “True beautiful one/ What have you gone and done?/ I can see all your moves are new/ Tell me, what did that salesman do to you?” On Metric’s early songs, Haines frames herself as out of step with the current time: an outsider wondering where it all went wrong.

She opens Metric’s first album by growling out its titular question, a lamentation for a culture that maybe never really existed but that the members of the Canadian band were trying to emulate anyway. Metric wanted to embody an old-school cool that they felt had gotten lost over time, in favor of jockeying for record label deals and exclusionary scene politics. With her commanding presence, she presented herself as a rock star for the modern age. Haines saw the power in accessibility, in making music that spoke to younger people without talking down to them. “I see how 14-year-old girls react to me and I think I’m a good role model,” Haines reflected in a 2004 interview. “Rock star, maybe not, but I’m willing to play with it for a little while, until my hair gets gray.”