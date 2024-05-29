Chris Cohen – “Sunever”

Chris Cohen – “Sunever”

Chris Cohen has a great solo discography to his name, and between his membership in Deerhoof during their fruitful 2002-2006 stretch and his gigs as a side player and producers for artists from Cass McCombs to Ariel Pink to Weyes Blood, he’s got one of those sneaky-great indie rock resumes. Cohen produced the quite solid new Marina Allen album that’s out next week, and he’s in the midst of rolling out his own new LP, his first in five years.

Paint A Room is out in July, and Cohen has already shared its lead single “Damage.” Today he’s released another single called “Sunever,” a lovely little folk-rock tune with an abundance of sick riffs, tones, and textures. Cohen wrote the song for a transgender child in his life; it centers on the refrain “You’re gonna find a way.” Below, watch the video by Lilli Carré.

Paint A Room is out 7/12 on Hardly Art.

