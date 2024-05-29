Watch Jeff Tweedy Join Bleachers On A Lana Del Rey Cover In Chicago

On Saturday, Bleachers performed at Chicago’s Salt Shed, bringing songs from last year’s self-titled to the stage. The indie pop band surprised the crowd with a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Margaret” with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

“Margaret” features Bleachers and comes from Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was produced by Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff. Bleachers also featured Del Rey on “Alma Matter.” Today, Tweedy announced a new Wilco EP titled Hot Sun Cool Shroud arriving next month. Watch their performance below.