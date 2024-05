Last month, Amber Mark shared “Comin’ Around Again,” which topped our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. The eclectic artist is back today with the new beautiful track “Time & Space.”

Mark was our Artist To Watch in 2017 thanks to her sprawling debut EP 3.33am. “Comin’ Around Again” was her first new material since her 2022 album Three Dimensions Deep. Hear “Time & Space” below.