Earlier this month, Prefuse 73 announced new album, New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 2, the sequel/companion album to Vol. 1, which came out in March. He shared “Lion Chorus” from it at the time, and today the producer is back with another one, the slinking, shapeshifting “Vast Wildlife Poison,” which sounds like it could soundtrack one hell of a movie scene. Check it out below.

New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 2 is out 6/28 on Lex Records.