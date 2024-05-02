In March, Guillermo Scott Herren, the veteran producer and multi-instrumentalist known as Prefuse 73, released his album New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 1. You didn’t think he was kidding with that Vol. 1 business, did you? He wasn’t. Next month, Prefuse will follow that album with its second half, New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 2. He’s not done telling you about those strategies.

Like its predecessor, New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 2 is influenced by hysterical reports about crime in New York and by the ’70s exploitation films that were set against that backdrop. Today, he’s shared first single “Lion Chorus,” a jazzy instrumental with a bit of eerie Lalo Schifrin funk in its DNA. Check it out below.

New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 2 is out 6/28 on Lex Records.