Two years ago, the Sydney band Speed took the world by storm with their debut EP Gang Called Speed. Speed play down-the-middle stomp-you-out hardcore with the same kind of heavy-riff intensity and swagger as Trapped Under Ice. Their videos are beautiful, and their live shows seem to be absolute spectacles. Speed are on big a US tour with Knocked Loose right now, and they’ll finally release their full-length debut Only One Mode this summer. We’ve already posted the album’s opening track, the epic ass-beater “Real Life Love.” Now, Speed have another track for us.

If you’ve been paying attention to Speed, the new track “The First Test” is mostly the kind of thing that you’ve come to expect. It’s a big, catchy mid-tempo crusher. The drums pound, the riffs rumble, and a bunch of dudes yell about walking their own paths. This is music designed to whip up wild mosh-pit action, and it will do exactly this. Still, Speed try a couple of new tricks on this one. On the breakdown, there’s a well-timed DJ-scratch moment, and vocalist Jem Siow plays flute. You wouldn’t know it from Speed’s past records, but Siow is a classically trained flutist, and he made his living teaching the instrument before Speed took off. I don’t think I’ve ever heard flute like this on a hardcore song, and I’m ready for more of it. If he brings the flute out at live shows, that’s going to go crazy.

Like pretty much every Speed single, “The First Test” has an incredibly cool video. Speed co-directed the clip with Thomas Elliott and Jack Rudder, and it captures hardcore dancing and camaraderie with cinematic flair. Shit looks like an Onyx video. I love it. Watch it below.

Only One Mode is out 7/12 on Flatspot/Last Ride.