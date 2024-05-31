Nicki Minaj Won’t Come Back To Amsterdam

Last week, Nicki Minaj livestreamed herself getting arrested in Amsterdam. Police claimed that she was trying to take weed on a plane, and Nicki, who tweeted through the whole episode, said that the weed belonged to her security guard and blamed jealous ex-employees. After a few hours, Nicki was released after paying a fine, but she had to postpone a show in Manchester. (It’s since been rescheduled.) Now, Nicki has cancelled a planned performance in Amsterdam.

As Variety reports, Nicki was booked to perform at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Sunday night, but she won’t be doing that. On its website, Dutch promoter Mojo says, “Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place.” The rest of Nicki’s tour appears to be going forward as planned; she’ll be at Accor Arena in Paris tomorrow night.

Nicki hasn’t tweeted about this cancellation yet, but give her time. Honestly, though, this seems like rational behavior to me. If I’d just dealt with the headache of a two-bit weed booking, I would not hurry back to the place where I’d been arrested, either.