Watch Crowded House Play “Teenage Summer” On Jimmy Kimmel

News June 1, 2024 12:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Crowded House shared their new album Gravity Stairs yesterday. To celebrate, the Australian rock band took the second single, “Teenage Summer,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In our recent interview with Neil Finn, the frontman said that his grandson loved “Teenage Summer” and reminded him the title of the song, which was previously “Life’s Imitation.”

The group also performed on LIVE With Kelly And Mark this week, and did an album release show in New York last night. Watch them play “Teenage Summer” on late-night television below.

