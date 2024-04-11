Crowded House – “Teenage Summer”

Crowded House – “Teenage Summer”

At the end of May, Crowded House are releasing a new album, Gravity Stairs, their follow-up to 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting. We’ve already heard lead single “Oh Hi,” and today the band is sharing new song “Teenage Summer.” “My grandson Manaia told me ‘Teenage Summer’ was one of his favourite songs,” leader Neil Finn shared. “He’d identified the peak moment in the song and a light went on. It’s that simple, the children must be heard.” Watch a video for it below.

Gravity Stairs is out 5/31 via BMG.

