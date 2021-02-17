Crowded House – “To The Island”

In pre-pandemic times, Neil Finn had been keeping busy as a new touring member of Fleetwood Mac. But in early 2020, he resurrected Crowded House, complete with a video starring Mac DeMarco. That song, “Whatever You Want,” was the band’s first music in over a decade, and in turn it was the first preview of their first album in over a decade. The album is called Dreamers Are Waiting, and it’s out in June.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” Finn explained in a statement. “We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

Along with the announcement, Crowded House have also shared a new song called “To The Island.” (The same phrase provides the moniker for their upcoming New Zealand tour which, even though we all know how much better NZ has handled the pandemic than much of the rest of the world, it’s still wild to see someone plotting an arena tour in March.) Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bad Times Good”

02 “Playing With Fire”

03 “To The Island”

04 “Sweet Tooth”

05 “Whatever You Want”

06 “Show Me The Way”

07 “Goodnight Everyone”

08 “Start Of Something”

09 “Too Good For This World”

10 “Real Life Woman”

11 “Love Isn’t Hard At All”

12 “Deeper Down”

Dreamers Are Waiting is out 6/4 via BMG. Pre-order it here.