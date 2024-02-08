Crowded House have shared a new single, “Oh Hi,” their first new music since the release of their 2021 full-length Dreamers Are Waiting. Bandleader Neil Finn shared a demo of this track a couple years ago, and it’s inspired by his work with the nonprofit So They Can, which builds schools in Kenya and Tanzania. “I’m hoping the song comes across without needing to know the backstory,” Finn shared. “But it’s very much inspired by these incredible kids and their magnificence.” Listen below.

“Oh Hi” is out now via BMG.