Crowded House – “Oh Hi”

New Music February 8, 2024 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Crowded House – “Oh Hi”

New Music February 8, 2024 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Crowded House have shared a new single, “Oh Hi,” their first new music since the release of their 2021 full-length Dreamers Are Waiting. Bandleader Neil Finn shared a demo of this track a couple years ago, and it’s inspired by his work with the nonprofit So They Can, which builds schools in Kenya and Tanzania. “I’m hoping the song comes across without needing to know the backstory,” Finn shared. “But it’s very much inspired by these incredible kids and their magnificence.” Listen below.

“Oh Hi” is out now via BMG.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Snoop Dogg And Master P Sue Walmart For Intentionally Hiding Their Cereal

3 days ago 0

Herbie Hancock Announces First Show With The Original Headhunters In 50 Years

2 days ago 0

Vampire Weekend Share Teaser For New Album With Initials OGWAU

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest