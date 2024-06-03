Perennial’s new album Art History arrives this Friday. So far the New England indie rock trio have released “Action Painting” (which made our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list) and “Up-tight.” Today they’re offering one final preview with “How The Ivy Crawls.”

The previously shared tracks burst with high energy, and “How The Ivy Crawls” keeps up that momentum. Earlier this year, the band released their Lemon On Plastic EP. Check out “How The Ivy Crawls” below.

<a href="https://perennialtheband.bandcamp.com/album/art-history">Art History by Perennial</a>

Art History is out 6/7 on Ernest Jenning Record Co.