The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Jamie xx - "Baddy On The Floor" (Feat. Honey Dijon)

After all these years, Jamie xx SZN is finally here — and with a side of Honey Dijon! “Baddy On The Floor” is the kind of joyous outburst we’ve been seeking from James Smith for years, a song so sleek and jubilant that it instantly enters the pantheon. From the moment that house piano kicks in over the groove, it’s clear “Baddy On The Floor” will be one of those tracks that instigates instant good feelings, one that will have dancefloors flourishing regardless of whether the clientele has ever heard of In Colour. It’s possible Honey Dijon is this song’s secret sauce, giving Jamie the jolt he needed to provide a proper kickoff to his album campaign. Whatever alchemy occurred behind the boards, the result is a song so warm and ecstatic that it basically moved up the start of summer by several weeks. —Chris