Stream Perennial’s Surprise New Lemon On Plastic EP

Self-described New England art-punk trio Perennial impressed us with The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry: a set of older songs, re-recorded with TWIABP’s Chris Teti, that called back to the piercingly poppy shout-along post-hardcore of the early aughts. Today the band returns with a new surprise EP called Lemon On Plastic that shows off a different side of their sound.

The promo materials for Lemon On Plastic reference both ’60s mod rockers the Who and Small Faces and ’90s hipster explorers Stereolab and Broadcast. Per the Bandcamp blurb, “Mod pop, post-hardcore, 60s soul, ambient electronic music, midcentury design, abstract expressionism, French New Wave cinema; it’s all collage material for Perennial.”

These four songs are indeed a bit different from what we heard last year, but they bring the same rowdy immediacy, and they blow past in under five minutes. Perennial accomplish a lot in that fleeting window, exploring a wide range of textures and dynamics. It makes me even more eager to catch their live show at SXSW, where they’ll be this spring in addition to several other upcoming shows. Below, hear the EP and check out the tour dates.

<a href="https://perennialtheband.bandcamp.com/album/lemon-on-plastic-ep">Lemon On Plastic EP by Perennial</a>

TOUR DATES:

3/1 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church (GRRRLS to the Front Month Kick Off Party)

3/13 Austin, TX @ TBA – SXSW

3/14 Austin, TX @ TBA – SXSW

3/15 Austin, TX @ TBA – SXSW

3/16 Austin, TX @ Chess Club – 9pm – SXSW

3/29 Worcester, MA @ House Show

4/6 Hamden, CT @ Cellar On Treadwell

4/19 Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge

4/20 Amherst, MA @ House Show

4/24 Holyoke, MA @ House Show

4/28 Cambridge, MA @ State Park Bar

5/19 Ridgewood, NY @ Bar Freda

Lemon On Plastic is out now on EJRC. Buy it here.