Vince Staples Announces Fall North American Tour

Vince Staples just dropped his latest album Dark Times, which included “Étouffée,” which just so happened to be the best song we heard last week. Today, the rapper announced that he’s taking the album on the road with a North American tour this fall.

Staples will kick off the tour on October 14 in Atlanta, making stops along the way in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Seattle, and more, before wrapping things up on November 6 in Los Angeles. Baby Rose will be supporting him on most dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7, and you can check out the full schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

10/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/18 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/20 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/23 Toronto, ON @ History

10/24 Washington DC @ The Anthem

10/26 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/02 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/03 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall