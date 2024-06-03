Vince Staples Announces Fall North American Tour
Vince Staples just dropped his latest album Dark Times, which included “Étouffée,” which just so happened to be the best song we heard last week. Today, the rapper announced that he’s taking the album on the road with a North American tour this fall.
Staples will kick off the tour on October 14 in Atlanta, making stops along the way in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Seattle, and more, before wrapping things up on November 6 in Los Angeles. Baby Rose will be supporting him on most dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7, and you can check out the full schedule below.
TOUR DATES:
10/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/18 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/20 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/23 Toronto, ON @ History
10/24 Washington DC @ The Anthem
10/26 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/02 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/03 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall