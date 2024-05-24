Stream Vince Staples’ New Album Dark Times

New Music May 23, 2024 10:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream Vince Staples’ New Album Dark Times

New Music May 23, 2024 10:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Monday, Vince Staples announced Dark Times, the follow-up to 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart, and released “Shame On The Devil.” The album is out now, a couple of hours early.

Dark Times features Santigold on the finale, “Why Won’t The Sun Come Out?” About the LP, Staples says, “It’s a testament to where I am right now and how I view things — it’s just a timestamp. I might not feel like that again tomorrow. But in the process of making this project, these were the things that spoke to me.”

The track “Liars” contains an excerpt of Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin in conversation in 1973. “That was one of my non-negotiables,” Staples said. “[Giovanni] was very adamant in what she was saying, and she was going to get her point across.”

Stream Dark Times below.


Dark Times is out now on Blacksmith/Def Jam.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 10 Best Smiths Songs

4 days ago 0

The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Named Best Album Of All Time By Apple Music

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: DIIV Frog In Boiling Water

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest