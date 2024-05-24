Stream Vince Staples’ New Album Dark Times

On Monday, Vince Staples announced Dark Times, the follow-up to 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart, and released “Shame On The Devil.” The album is out now, a couple of hours early.

Dark Times features Santigold on the finale, “Why Won’t The Sun Come Out?” About the LP, Staples says, “It’s a testament to where I am right now and how I view things — it’s just a timestamp. I might not feel like that again tomorrow. But in the process of making this project, these were the things that spoke to me.”

The track “Liars” contains an excerpt of Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin in conversation in 1973. “That was one of my non-negotiables,” Staples said. “[Giovanni] was very adamant in what she was saying, and she was going to get her point across.”

Stream Dark Times below.





Dark Times is out now on Blacksmith/Def Jam.