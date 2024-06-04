Harmony Tividad used to be one half of Girlpool, and now she’s making sneery, provocative tracks under her own (first) name. After dropping her debut solo EP Dystopia Girl last year, Harmony came out with the single “Thot Daughter” in April. Now, she’s got a new one called “Miss America.”

Harmony co-wrote and co-produced “Miss America” with Wyatt Bernard. It’s a booming, unsubtle electroclash track about late-capitalist life: “I’m a bored American, giving birth to my iPad kid/ I’m a bored American, wondering where Jesus went.” In director Iris Luz’s video, Harmony plays a bored Lady Liberty who goes out partying with her friends when her boyfriend Uncle Sam forgets her birthday. Watch it below.

“Miss America” is out now on Harmony’s own label Harmony’s Fantasy Corp.