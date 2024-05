Last year, Harmony Tividad — who makes music under her first name — shared the Dystopia Girl EP, after she and Avery Tucker announced the breakup of Girlpool in 2022. Today, she’s unveiling her new solo single, “Thot Daughter.”

Earlier this year, Harmony collaborated with Chris Lanzon for “Angel Litany” and Sam Short for “Aphrodite.” Check out “Thot Daughter” below.