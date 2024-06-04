Greg Gonzalez’s latest Cigarettes After Sex album rollout has been unfolding like a Cigarettes After Sex song: slowly, steadily, and assuredly. In February, he announced X’s with lead single “Tejano Blue.” In April he followed it with “Dark Vacay.” Now we get a third preview of the LP in “Baby Blue Movie.” If you’ve ever heard Cigarettes After Sex before, you won’t be surprised at how this one sounds, but for Gonzalez’s fan base, its woozy, atmospheric new wave vibes will surely hit the spot.

Gonzalez shared this statement explaining the song’s aesthetically appropriate subject matter:

A “blue movie” is a term for a porn movie & so “baby blue movie” is a reference to softcore porn. I heard the title years ago & it felt really striking to me. The story of the song is intentionally meant to be more cryptic storytelling wise than the lyrics I usually write. I like the idea of leaving the listener to decide what this one could be about…

X’s is out 7/12 via Partisan.