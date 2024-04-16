Cigarettes After Sex, the inordinately popular dream-poppy group led by Greg Gonzales, have a new album called X’s coming out in July, which they announced back in February with lead single “Tejano Blue.” Today, Gonzales has shared the album’s second single, “Dark Vacay,” which was written about a European tour and an unraveling break-up. “I wish I could’ve gotten out of this really claustrophobic mentality, and been grateful for everything that was happening…” he shared. “It’s just the end of a romance and trying very hard to see the beauty of it.” Check it out below.

X’s is out 7/12 via Partisan.