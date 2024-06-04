In three days, the big-deal dance producer Kaytranada will release Timeless, his first full-on solo album since 2019’s Bubba. Timeless features a bunch of big-name guests, including Childish Gambino, Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, Dawn Richard. But on the newest single, Kaytranada gets back together with a past collaborator.

Last year, Kaytranada collaborated with Compton dance vocalist Channel Tres on “Stuntin,” the second track on a two-song single. They had some real chemistry on that track, and they’ve got even more on “Drip Sweat,” a new song that’s built on teh classic Lyn Collins “Think” breakbeat. The two of them hit a serious groove together, with drums and keyboards and muttered vocals all blurring into one another. The “Drip Sweat” video goes hard on flashing lights, and you can check it out below.

Timeless is out 6/7 on RCA.