Kaytranada Announces New Album Timeless Feat. Childish Gambino, Tinashe, Dawn Richard, & More

Kaytranada teamed up with Aminé for last year’s album Kaytraminé, but the Canadian super-producer hasn’t released a full-length of his own since 2019’s Bubba. That’s about to change, and soon. Timeless, Kaytranada’s first solo album in almost five years, is dropping in just over two weeks.

Timeless features both of the singles Kaytranada released last November, the Rochelle Jordan collab “Lover/Friend” (in a new version) and the Channel Tres team-up “Stuntin.” It also has appearances from Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, Thundercat, PinkPantheress, Dawn Richard, Mariah The Scientist, Charlotte Day Wilson, Don Toliver, Ravyn Lenae, SiR, Lou Phelps, Durand Bernarr, and an additional Channel Tres appearance. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pressure”

02 “Spit It Out” (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)

03 “Call U Up” (Feat. Lou Phelps)

04 “Weird” (Feat. Durand Bernarr)

05 “Dance Dance Dance Dance”

06 “Feel A Way” (Feat. Don Toliver)

07 “Still” (Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

08 “Video” (Feat. Ravyn Lenae)

09 “Seemingly”

10 “Drip Sweat” (feat. Channel Tres)

11 “Hold On” (Feat. Dawn Richard)

12 “Please Babe”

13 “Stepped On”

14 “More Than A Little Bit” (Feat. Tinashe)

15 “Do 2 Me” (Feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR)

16 “Witchy” (Feat. Childish Gambino)

17 “Lover/Friend” (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)

BONUS TRACKS:

01 “Wasted Words” (Feat. Thundercat)

02 “Snap My Finger” (Feat. PinkPantheress)

03 “Stuntin” (Feat. Channel Tres)

04 “Out Of Luck” (Feat. Mariah The Scientist)

Timeless is out 6/7 on RCA. Pre-order it here.