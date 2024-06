Later this month, Suss will release their new album Birds & Beasts. So far the ambient-country act has shared “Flight” and “Restless,” and today they’re back with “Overstory.”

“Overstory” is a meditative, ominous sprawl that reverberates with patience and beauty, complementing the previous singles well. Birds & Beasts will definitely be an immersive listen-through experience. Hear “Overstory” below.

Birds & Beasts is out 6/28 via Northern Spy Records.