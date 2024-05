Last month, Suss announced their new album Birds & Beasts and shared the lead single “Flight.” Today, the New York ambient country band is back with the sprawling, eerie “Restless.”

“The music is the articulation,” pedal steel guitarist Jonathan Gregg said in a statement. “We’re not sure where we’re going, but we know when we’ve arrived, and it’s never the same place twice.”

Hear “Restless” below.

Birds & Beasts is out 6/28 via Northern Spy Records.