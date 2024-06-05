Vitesse X – “way i luv”

Vitesse X – “way i luv”

New Music June 5, 2024 6:09 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Vitesse X kicked off the year with a creative cover of Pinback’s “Fortress.” In April, she shared “Realize,” and today the New York DJ and producer is releasing the jittery dream pop trance “way i luv.”

“‘Way I luv’ is a song about giving your heart away,” she said in a statement. “Loving so deeply and unconditionally that it comes at the expense of yourself, especially at the hands of those who don’t value it. It’s a plea to protect the heart that doesn’t know how to protect itself.”

Hear it below.

